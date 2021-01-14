Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RUN. UBS Group lowered Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9,053.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $905,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,978.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,355,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $85,293,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,941,005 shares of company stock valued at $187,322,857. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sunrun by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

