Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of SUN stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $32.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunoco news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,432 shares in the company, valued at $334,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.3% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 117,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 25.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.