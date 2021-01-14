Straumann’s (SAUHY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Straumann from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Straumann stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. Straumann has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $63.07.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

