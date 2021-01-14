Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Strattner Financial Group alerts:

This table compares Strattner Financial Group and International Flavors & Fragrances’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Flavors & Fragrances $5.14 billion 2.53 $455.87 million $6.17 19.70

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than Strattner Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Strattner Financial Group and International Flavors & Fragrances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A International Flavors & Fragrances 7.44% 11.00% 5.10%

Risk and Volatility

Strattner Financial Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Strattner Financial Group and International Flavors & Fragrances, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattner Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A International Flavors & Fragrances 1 4 7 0 2.50

International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus target price of $139.28, suggesting a potential upside of 14.62%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than Strattner Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats Strattner Financial Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strattner Financial Group Company Profile

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp. in March 2020. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. This segment also creates and manufactures a naturals-focused suite of flavor compounds, functional foods, and specialty fine ingredients to small, local, and regional customers. The Scent segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Strattner Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattner Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.