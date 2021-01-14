Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) (LON:SML) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) (LON:SML)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.48. Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 6,305,448 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £8.34 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.42.

About Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) (LON:SML)

Strategic Minerals Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

