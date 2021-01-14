Strategic Investment Advisors MI Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $64.73 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86. The company has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a PE ratio of -588.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

