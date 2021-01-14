Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,879,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,735. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

