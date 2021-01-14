Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 8,766 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 325.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after buying an additional 2,372,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,874,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 72.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,755,000 after purchasing an additional 458,790 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,266,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,701. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.85 and its 200-day moving average is $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $177.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $189.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

