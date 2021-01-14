Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 3,215 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 135.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $224,716,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $469,276,000 after purchasing an additional 459,661 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $295.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.86.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

