Strategic Investment Advisors MI Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 536,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,525. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33.

