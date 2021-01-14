Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $3.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 595.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.53. The stock had a trading volume of 931,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,711. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

