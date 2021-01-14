Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in STERIS were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 29.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth $2,256,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in STERIS by 353.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in STERIS by 105.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 11.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $194.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.66. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $203.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens raised their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

