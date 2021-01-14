Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 8,468 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,197,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,022. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.