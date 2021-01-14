Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 413 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 595,827 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Qorvo by 16.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Qorvo by 9.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $180.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.89 and a 200-day moving average of $137.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $186.14.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.62.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.