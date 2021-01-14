Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 191 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 232,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,398,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Facebook by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $251.64 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.24.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $11,264,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,197,194 shares of company stock worth $327,128,221. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

