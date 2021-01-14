Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 148.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24,564.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $118.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,539,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,040. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.