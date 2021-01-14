Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires Shares of 1,677 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,677 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,478,000 after purchasing an additional 64,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,035,000 after buying an additional 556,688 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MSCI by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.44.

Shares of MSCI traded down $14.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $438.40. 387,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $430.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.90. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025 in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

