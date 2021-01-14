Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 25.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $27,333,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $171.41 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $173.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

