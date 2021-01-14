Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 5,940 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 113.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $3,994,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Amgen by 11.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,096. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.46. The stock has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

