Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 385 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $37,448,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 687,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $147,092,000 after acquiring an additional 135,114 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

NSC stock traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $254.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.68. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $258.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

