Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.47

Shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 502260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.

SRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$290.52 million and a PE ratio of -18.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35.

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$30.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

