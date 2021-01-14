StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.97. StoneMor shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 3,747 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

Get StoneMor alerts:

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STON. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 59.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 190,093 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 15.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 157,847 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Company Profile (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.