Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stone House Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 99,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

PFE stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

