Stone House Investment Management LLC Buys 5,284 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 441.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 338,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,601,000 after acquiring an additional 276,206 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 148,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,403. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.