Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, insider Adam J. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Craige acquired 9,500 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,067.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $325,000.

Shares of EDI stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. 48,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,095. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

