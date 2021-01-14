Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,300 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the December 15th total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund news, EVP James E. Craige purchased 10,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $69,338.34. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,001.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

