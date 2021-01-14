Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STOK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

STOK stock opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. purchased 375,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $14,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 12,848 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $642,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,348 shares of company stock worth $15,311,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 482,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after buying an additional 305,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 583.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 122,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 29,868 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

