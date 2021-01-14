Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Esperion Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,156 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,275% compared to the average volume of 95 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $750.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.56. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.