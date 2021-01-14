Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,830 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,505% compared to the typical volume of 114 call options.

SNX stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.68. The company had a trading volume of 655,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.07. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.02%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total value of $294,594.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,215.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $51,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,059. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,135,000 after purchasing an additional 572,573 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $1,921,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,493,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

