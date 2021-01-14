Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,163 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,636% compared to the typical volume of 67 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,593.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,348.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $327,008.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,493.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,522. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 0.65. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

