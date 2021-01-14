Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Axalta Coating Systems Call Options (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 28,250 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,403% compared to the average volume of 1,879 call options.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.85, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,569,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,879 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 5,980,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,579,000 after acquiring an additional 201,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,424,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,224,000 after acquiring an additional 592,858 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $58,685,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,710,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

