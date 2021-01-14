Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 596.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

