STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) PT Raised to $1.15

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $0.50 to $1.15 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Shares of SNVVF opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.91.
About STEP Energy Services
