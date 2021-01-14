State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “State Street’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. New business servicing wins, opportunistic buyouts, global reach, efforts to technologically upgrade operations and strong balance sheet position are expected to continue supporting the company’s profitability. Its capital deployments reflects strong liquidity position through which it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to near-zero interest rates remains concerning. This, in turn, will hurt revenue growth in the upcoming quarters. Elevated expenses, due to the company's constant restructuring efforts, are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STT. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.31.

STT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.80. 38,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.94.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in State Street by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

