State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,357 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $71.21 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $587,159.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

