State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 579 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Pool by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 5.7% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pool by 28.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $6,423,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL opened at $373.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.51 and its 200 day moving average is $330.40. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pool news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at $38,007,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total transaction of $3,670,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,819,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POOL. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

