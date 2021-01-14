State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 579 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Pool by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 5.7% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pool by 28.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $6,423,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of POOL opened at $373.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.51 and its 200 day moving average is $330.40. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06.
In other Pool news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at $38,007,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total transaction of $3,670,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,819,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on POOL. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.
Pool Profile
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).
Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.