State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,396 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,275,000 after acquiring an additional 699,749 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,764,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,411,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,587,000 after acquiring an additional 202,939 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $107.63 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.59, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

