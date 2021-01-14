State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,334 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $128.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average is $103.91. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $2,356,379.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,417 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,633.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,951 shares of company stock worth $10,959,371 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.