State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,740 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,740 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in 8X8 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 60,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in 8X8 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 25,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $406,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,428.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,628 shares of company stock worth $3,104,555 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.