State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,221 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $400,823,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Catalent by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,249,000 after purchasing an additional 591,979 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Catalent by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,656,000 after purchasing an additional 318,766 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.30.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $114.75 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,163 shares of company stock worth $1,990,667. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

