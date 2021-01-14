State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 75,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,688,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $125.45 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 395,426 shares of company stock valued at $47,604,325. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

