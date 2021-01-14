State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.72 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,711 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 216.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at $1,650,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Macy’s by 49.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $13.19 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.