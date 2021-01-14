State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.53 Million Position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,892 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HMS were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in HMS by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in HMS by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in HMS by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMSY opened at $36.46 on Thursday. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HMSY shares. William Blair downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. CJS Securities downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

