State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STFC. ValuEngine raised shares of State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti raised shares of State Auto Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $18.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $828.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. State Auto Financial has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $31.81.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $371.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.30 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. On average, research analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $118,737.36. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,542.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,538 shares of company stock valued at $224,435. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Auto Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 90,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

