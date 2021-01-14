Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,603,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 293,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,443,000 after buying an additional 189,125 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 161,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $102.89 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

