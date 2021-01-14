Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,222,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,591. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

