Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Lavaca Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,047 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.2% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 997,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $73,442,000 after buying an additional 198,055 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.89. 4,222,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,591. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.