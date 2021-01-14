Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK) Shares Gap Up to $30.95

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.95, but opened at $34.18. Star Peak Energy Transition shares last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 156,342 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition stock. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Investment House LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Star Peak Energy Transition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

