Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at CIBC

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at CIBC from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STN. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.95. 6,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,078. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.62 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 94.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after buying an additional 459,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stantec by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 223,554 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Stantec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stantec by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 114,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 112,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.