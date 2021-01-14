Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $677.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post $677.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $694.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $660.08 million. Stantec reported sales of $682.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.62 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.05.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.30. Stantec has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Stantec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,828,000 after buying an additional 202,006 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 459,396 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 112,434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 223,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Stantec by 28.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 408,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

